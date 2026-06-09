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Atlas Tube and Maruichi USA to form joint venture

Tuesday, 09 June 2026 12:10:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based steel tube producer Atlas Tube, a Zekelman company, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to form a joint venture with Maruichi USA.

According to the announcement released by Atlas Tube, the joint venture will combine the operations of Atlas Tube and Maruichi USA under Atlas Tube’s management. The consummation of the transaction is subject to customary due diligence and final legal documentation.

The joint venture is expected to be finalized in late June 2026, while further information will be disclosed to the public and stakeholders upon completion.

Atlas Tube is part of Zekelman Industries, which states that it is the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and has 19 manufacturing locations, more than 3,200 employees and 3.3 million tons of annual production capacity. Zekelman’s operating companies include Atlas Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, Sharon Tube, Picoma and Z Modular.

Meanwhile, Maruichi USA is part of Japan-based Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd.’s North American operations. Maruichi Steel Tube’s US affiliates include Maruichi American Corporation in California, Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube in Illinois and Maruichi Oregon Steel Tube in Oregon. Maruichi American Corporation states that it has been supplying steel tube and pipe to customers in North America since 1980.


Tags: US North America M&A 

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