White Cap acquires two companies in Texas and Florida

White Cap, a US leading distributor of construction and safety supplies, has announced the acquisition of two companies, Reinforcing Steel Supply in Texas and Stuart Building Products in Florida.

This will expand the rebar fabrication and concrete accessories portfolio of White Cap. Reinforcing Steel Supply is known for its premier rebar and concrete accessories and providing estimating, detailing, and material solutions to each jobsite while Stuart Building Products focuses on delivering concrete building products and lumber and providing reliable service.

“We are excited to welcome Reinforcing Steel Supply and Stuart Building Products to the White Cap family,” said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. “Expanding our footprint in Texas and Florida allows us to serve our customers with even greater reach and responsiveness, while also opening new doors for our associates to grow their careers. These acquisitions reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional service and driving meaningful growth – for our customers and for our people.”