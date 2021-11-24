﻿
Samsung to build semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 15:11:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korea-based Samsung has announced that it will build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas, US, with an estimated investment of $17 billion. The investment will boost production of advanced semiconductors.

The groundbreaking of the facility will be in the first half of 2022 with the target of having the facility operational in the second half of 2024.

“With greater manufacturing capacity, we will be able to better serve the needs of our customers and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain,” Kinam Kim, CEO of Samsung Electronics device solutions division, said.

The new facility is expected to create over 2,000 jobs.

“Increasing domestic production of semiconductor chips is critical for our national and economic security, and we look forward to continued partnership with Samsung and other semiconductor manufacturing companies looking to build out their capabilities in the US. Semiconductors underpin our entire economy, and the demand for semiconductors will only continue to increase,” Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce, said. She also urged the House of Representatives and the Senate to reach agreement quickly on the US Innovation and Competition Act to ensure the necessary investments and to incentivize more semiconductor facilities to be built in the US.


