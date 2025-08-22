Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors increase in July

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors reached 345,500 mt in July against 313,800 mt in June, according to the sector institute, INDA.

On a comparative basis, acquisitions by the distributors chain linked to INDA increased by 20.4 percent to 373,700 mt, while inventory levels increased by 2.6 percent to 1.096 million mt, representing the equivalent of 3.2 months of consumption, a level still considered as “not comfortable” by the sector.

Imports in July declined by 31.1 percent from June, reaching 256,000 mt, including heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc-coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume products.

Compared to June 2024, sales in June 2025 increased by 2.9 percent, acquisitions increasedby 6.8 percent, and imports increased by 16.8 percent.

INDA's expectations for August 2025 are acquisitions and sales will decline by 2.5 percent compared to June 2025.

Speaking at a press conference, Carlos Loureiro, executive president of INDA, mentioned that the domestic prices remain negatively affected by the high volume of imports at alleged dumping prices, having achieved the lowest levels in recent years.

He said this situation will continue for at least three more months, as about 1.0 million mt of imported steel is still stocked in ports or on ships to Brazil.