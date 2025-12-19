Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors decline in November

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors reached 311,900 in November, against 354,200 mt in October, according to the sector institute, INDA.

On a comparative basis, acquisitions by the distributors chain linked to INDA declined by 7.5 percent to 317,800 mt, while inventory levels increased by 0.6 percent to 1.079 million mt, representing the equivalent of 3.5 months of consumption, considered as a level “not comfortable” by the sector for exceeding 2.8 months of consumption.

Imports in November increased by 5.9 percent to 265,900 mt, including heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc-coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume products.

Compared to November 2024, sales in November 2025 increased by 5.1 percent, acquisitions increased by 7.5 percent, and imports increased by 29.0 percent.

INDA expects that, in December 2025, acquisitions will decrease by 10 percent and sales will fall by 14 percent compared to November 2025.

Carlos Loureiro, executive president of Inda, confirmed that Brazilian flat steel producers will raise prices by 5 to 8 percent in January 2026, returning to January 2025 levels. Usiminas, however, previously stated it will not increase prices in the first quarter of 2026.