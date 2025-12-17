Japan’s Toyo Kohan orders pickling line modernization at Kudamatsu plant

According to UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies, the company has received an order from Japanese steel producer Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd to carry out a pickling line modernization project at Toyo Kohan’s Kudamatsu plant in Japan, with overall project completion scheduled for 2028.

Primetals stated that the project will include a comprehensive upgrade of the entry-side coil handling system, featuring new transport equipment designed to automate coil movement from the coil yard to the process line. According to the technology supplier, this will significantly improve handling efficiency and operational flow.

As part of the modernization, the existing pickling tanks will be replaced with polypropylene tanks. Primetals explained that this change will simplify maintenance by eliminating the need for complex, multi-material tank structures.

According to Primetals Technologies, the scope of supply also includes the installation of an advanced laser welding machine (LBW). The upgraded LBW will be equipped with the company’s latest laser cutting head and a spatter-free welding head, increasing both reliability and productivity compared to conventional fiber laser welding.