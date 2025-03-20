Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors increase in February

Sales of flat steel products by the Brazilian distributors have reached 321,800 mt in February against 320,300 mt in January, according to the sector institute, INDA.

On a comparative basis, acquisitions by the distributors chain linked to INDA increased by 1.2 percent to 346,000 mt, while the level of inventories increased by 2.3 percent to 1.059 million mt, reaching the equivalent to 3.3 months of consumption, a level now considered “not comfortable” by the sector.

Imports in February declined from January by 12.5 percent, reaching 211,200 mt, including heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume.

In comparison to February 2024, sales in February 2025 increased by 4.7 percent, acquisitions increased by 7.8 percent, and imports increased by 8.4 percent.

For March 2025, expectations by INDA are for acquisitions and sales increasing by 3.8 percent from February 2025.