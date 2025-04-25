Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors decline in March

Sales of flat steel products by the Brazilian distributors have reached 331,700 mt in March, against 321,800 mt in February, according to the sector institute, INDA.

On a comparative basis, acquisitions by the distributors chain linked to INDA declined by 4.5 percent to 330,600 mt, while the level of inventories declined by 0.1 percent to 1.058 million mt, reaching the equivalent of 3.2 months of consumption, a level stillconsidered “not comfortable” by the sector.

Imports in March increased from February by 62.7 percent, reaching 343,600 mt, including heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume.

In comparison to March 2024, sales in March 2025 increased by 7.1 percent, acquisitions increased by 8.4 percent, and imports increased by 37.9 percent.

For April 2025, expectations by INDA are for acquisitions and sales declining by 4.0 percent from March 2025.

Speaking in a press conference, Carlos Loureiro, executive president of INDA, mentioned that the imposition of quotas for the import of steel products is not sufficient to reduce the volume of imports, some of which were already identified by the authorities as made under dumping prices.

In his view, a wide share of the imports is made via the duty-free zone of Manaus, in the state of Amazonas, without paying import taxes.

He added that such imports are sold in the southern states, with transportation benefited by the exemption of the inter-states ICMS tax, resulting in a final price that the local producers cannot compete with.