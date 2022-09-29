﻿
Saarstahl to halve steel output at French plant Ascoval amid high energy costs

Thursday, 29 September 2022 14:28:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German long steel producer Saarstahl will reduce its steel production at its French plant Saarstahl Ascoval by half from October to December this year due to high energy costs, according to media reports.

In October, the furnaces at Ascoval plant will be off on Mondays, then in November and December the furnaces will operate from Wednesday to Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal suspended its two blast furnaces in France in early September due to unfavorable market conditions, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


