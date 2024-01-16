﻿
ArcelorMittal France secures long-term supply of low-carbon electricity

Tuesday, 16 January 2024 12:11:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal France, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has signed an agreement with French state-owned energy supplier EDF Energy for the long-term supply of low-carbon electricity to its French steelmaking sites in Dunkirk and Fos-sur-mer. The supply of low-carbon electricity will boost the company’s decarbonization plans.

In addition, ArcelorMittal and the French government have agreed to jointly invest €1.8 billion to cut greenhouse gas emissions at ArcelorMittal’s steel plant in Dunkirk, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The company plans to build a 2.5 million mt direct reduced iron furnace and two electric arc furnaces in Dunkirk, where it annually produces five million mt of steel from two blast furnaces. The new facilities will replace one of the currently operating blast furnaces.

The company aims to reduce the carbon intensity of the steel it produces in Europe by 35 percent by 2030.


