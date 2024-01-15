﻿
ArcelorMittal and France to invest in cutting emissions at Dunkirk plant

Monday, 15 January 2024 15:25:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal and the French government have agreed to a joint investment of €1.8 billion ($1.97 billion) to cut greenhouse gas emissions at ArcelorMittal’s steel plant in Dunkirk in northern France. This will reduce the country's total industrial emissions by six percent.

The news has been confirmed by French finance minister Bruno Le Maire in an official meeting with journalists. The European Commission has already cleared the subsidy package which could be worth up to €850 million.


