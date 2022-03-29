ArcelorMittal France accelerates environmental improvements

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 11:03:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal France, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that its current program further accelerates the dynamic of environmental improvements, with more than €50 million of investment devoted to better environmental protection over the period 2021-23. The company’s Fos-sur-Mer plant in the south of France is in the process of reducing its environmental footprint.

The main project in this area is the agglomeration unit, where an innovative filter is being installed. This filtration system will reduce dust emissions from this production unit by 40 percent. The commissioning of the first phase of this investment of €20 million is scheduled for 2022. This project is financed with the assistance of the EU and the European Regional Development Fund.

Other projects underway include the construction of a new blast furnace gas storage facility and the commissioning of a new furnace at the coke plant. An investment project in an automatic candle ignition system at the coke oven will ensure the combustion of coke oven gas in the event of an accident. This system has been operational manually since March and will be in automatic mode from July 2022.