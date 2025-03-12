 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal France to suspend two BFs for maintenance

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 16:54:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal will suspend two of its blast furnaces, one each at its Dunkirk and Fos-sur-Mer plants, in France, according to French media reports. The shutdowns are part of a maintenance program worth about €270 million, with €254 million allocated for Dunkirk and €18.3 million for Fos-sur-Mer.

The company’s blast furnace No. 4 at the Dunkirk plant will be shut down from April 15 for 75 days to maintain efficiency. Meanwhile, the company will overhaul blast furnace No. 1 at the Fos-sur-Mer plant to extend its lifespan and to replace blast furnace No. 2 in the first half of 2026. The overhaul will begin by the end of the first quarter this year.


Tags: France European Union Steelmaking Investments ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal and France to invest in cutting emissions at Dunkirk plant

15 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France building ladle furnace at Fos-sur-Mer plant

07 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France accelerates environmental improvements

29 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France to replace BFs with EAFs

07 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to extend capacity of its Bourg-en-Bresse plant

27 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal invests in revamping of blast furnace at Dunkirk

09 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal starts production at new annealing line in France

24 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal completes investment to produce wider lightweight auto steel

15 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal invests €7.2 million for new galvanizing line in Florange

08 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to invest in relaunch of Florange plant in H2

01 Mar | Steel News