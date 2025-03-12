ArcelorMittal France to suspend two BFs for maintenance

Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal will suspend two of its blast furnaces, one each at its Dunkirk and Fos-sur-Mer plants, in France, according to French media reports. The shutdowns are part of a maintenance program worth about €270 million, with €254 million allocated for Dunkirk and €18.3 million for Fos-sur-Mer.

The company’s blast furnace No. 4 at the Dunkirk plant will be shut down from April 15 for 75 days to maintain efficiency. Meanwhile, the company will overhaul blast furnace No. 1 at the Fos-sur-Mer plant to extend its lifespan and to replace blast furnace No. 2 in the first half of 2026. The overhaul will begin by the end of the first quarter this year.