ArcelorMittal France resumes decarbonization plans, announces EAF investment for Dunkirk

ArcelorMittal France has reiterated its commitment to decarbonize its steel plants, regarding which it is in close cooperation with the French government.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, in November last year the company temporarily postponed its decarbonization investments due to a number of policy uncertainties and the challenges in the steel industry.

However, the European Union’s Steel and Metals Action Plan that was unveiled back in March this year as well as the new trade measures as of April 1 have provided the necessary support, resulting in the resumption of its decarbonization plans after the summer of this year. In this context, it will also build a new electric arc furnace (EAF) at its Dunkirk plant, entailing an investment of about €1.2 billion.

Together with the €254 million and €53 million investments for the Dunkirk and Fos-sur-Mer plants, respectively, as well as a new electric steel production project worth €500 million at the Mardyck plant expected to be completed by the end of this year, ArcelorMittal France’s total expenses in decarbonization will reach €2 billion.