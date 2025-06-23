ArcelorMittal France decommissions BF No. 1 for modernization

ArcelorMittal France has announced that it has begun modernizing its blast furnace No. 1 at its Fos-sur-Mer plant with an investment of €53 million.

As part of the project, the furnace’s copper protection plates and other key equipment will be replaced to extend its lifespan. Once the furnace in question is commissioned in the first half of 2026 as planned, it will replace the blast furnace No. 2.

Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal France has participated in a regional public debate organized by the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP). The debate focused on the reindustrialization and energy transition of the Fos-Étang de Berre region and surrounding areas. During the debate, the company discussed its planned decarbonization project at its Fos-sur-Mer plant, under which an EAF would be built to replace a blast furnace in order to reduce emissions from steelmaking by 2030. Feasibility studies estimate the project’s cost at around €750 million. Further studies are required before a final investment decision can be made. ArcelorMittal argued that several conditions are required to successfully carry out this transformation and ensure sustainability, including public support for investments, an evolved European regulatory framework, fair competition in the global steel market, and support for employees.