ArcelorMittal France to launch new electrical steel production line by end of 2025

ArcelorMittal France, subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced its plans to commence a new electrical steel production line at its Mardyck site in northern France before the end of 2025, further expanding its industrial footprint in electrical steel markets driven by Europe’s accelerating shift toward electric mobility. The new facility will enable the group to supply high-grade electrical steels required for electric vehicles, motors, generators and industrial transformers.

This new production line, which is worth €500 million, represents the largest investment by the ArcelorMittal group in Europe in the last 10 years. With this new production unit, which complements the unit in Saint-Chély-d'Apcher, ArcelorMittal Group's annual electrical steel production capacity in Europe will reach 295,000 mt. All of ArcelorMittal's electrical steels in Europe will be produced in France, strengthening the French ecosystem around electromobility and the energy transition.

Supporting European electrification and regional industry

ArcelorMittal states that the new production line will strengthen domestic supply chains for European manufacturers seeking locally produced electrical steels with lower carbon footprints. The Mardyck project aligns with France’s industrial strategy to reinforce regional manufacturing hubs and reduce reliance on imported specialty steels.

The facility will benefit from:

access to ArcelorMittal ’s northern France industrial ecosystem,

existing technical expertise at Mardyck,

close cooperation with R&D teams supporting advanced steel grades.

Timeline

Engineering preparations and installation of equipment are underway. The company aims to support expected growth in EV and industrial-motor markets across Europe by bringing the new electrical steel line into operation. At the ArcelorMittal France site in Mardyck, five new production lines will be operational by 2027.