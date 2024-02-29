﻿
English
ArcelorMittal France to commission new ladle furnace at Fos-sur-Mer in Q2

Thursday, 29 February 2024 14:31:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal France, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered steel giant ArcelorMittal, has announced that the ladle furnace project at its Fos-sur-Mer plant, located near Marseille, which began in 2022, has entered the final phase of its construction since the beginning of the year. The furnace is scheduled to be commissioned in the second quarter this year.

Once put into operation, the ladle furnace will heat the steel to the right temperature, compensating for the cooling generated by the addition of recycled steel in larger quantities to the converter stage. As a result, the furnace will reduce the Fos-sur-Mer plant’s carbon footprint by almost 10 percent.

The company aims to reduce carbon emissions by 35 percent by 2030.


Tags: France European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

