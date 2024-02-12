France’s Vallourec to supply pipes for gas development project in North Sea

Monday, 12 February 2024 12:32:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it has secured an order to supply premium OCTG solutions to German crude oil and natural gas producer Wintershall Dea for the Dvalin North deepwater gas development project in the North Sea.

The order includes nearly 3,000 mt of pipes, including a large volume of high-end corrosion-resistant alloy material, connections, accessories, and associated services for the project. Vallourec will also provide the environmentally-friendly CLEANWELL® solution which will reduce the total cost of the project.

The pipes will be produced at Vallourec’s plants in Brazil and France during 2024, with delivery to occur by the end of the year.