Monday, 20 November 2023 11:27:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it will supply premium oil country tubular goods (OCTG) to Saudi Arabian oil and gas company Aramco.

The orders total more than $300 million and deliveries will take place during 2024.

Vallourec will manufacture the given products with premium VAM® connections.

These orders are incremental to the volumes to be delivered under the company’s 10-year long-term agreement with Aramco.