Italy’s Acciaierie Venete to acquire Ascometal’s three French plants

Thursday, 21 December 2023 10:51:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based long steel producer Acciaierie Venete has announced that it will acquire three plants from special steel producer Ascometal France Holding. The plants are located in Hagondange, Custines and Le Marais, while the acquisition will also include the CREAS research center.

The acquisition of the French sites, which will enable Acciaierie Venete to consolidate its position, while increasing its production capacity outside Italy, is planned to be completed in spring 2024.

Acciaierie Venete has an annual production capacity of two million mt.