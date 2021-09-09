﻿
Saarstahl renames French units acquired from Liberty Steel

Thursday, 09 September 2021
       

Germany-based long steel producer Saarstahl, a subsidiary of German steel producer SHS Stahl Holding Saar, has announced its new names for the two plants in France which it acquired from UK-based Liberty Steel, namely, the Hayange rail plant and the Saint-Saulve steelmaking plant based on the electric arc furnace (EAF) technology.

The rail plant at the Hayange location, formerly Liberty Rail Hayange, will in future bear the name Saarstahl Rail, while the steel plant in Saint-Saulve, formerly Liberty Ascoval, will now trade under the name Saarstahl Ascoval.

In August this year, Saarstahl acquired two French steel plants Ascoval and Hayange from Liberty Steel, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

“We want to produce high-quality infrastructure products there and thus actively shape and advance the development of sustainable mobility solutions. With Saarstahl Ascoval, we have also intentionally invested in a new route using electric arc furnace to produce green steel,” Klaus Richter, chief sales and marketing officer of Saarstahl, said.

According to the company’s statement, the EAF steel route will also open up future possibilities for Saarstahl to offer a broader range of products - made from premium-quality steel with a carbon-neutral footprint.


