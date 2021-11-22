Saarstahl decides to keep Ascoval’s production in France

Monday, 22 November 2021 12:41:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based long steel producer Saarstahl has decided not to move its French steel unit Ascoval to Germany. Bruno Le Maire, the French finance minister, also confirmed that the steel unit’s activities will remain in France.

It has been proposed to move the production via the electric arc furnace at Saarstahl Ascoval to Germany, aiming to cut down its electricity costs.

In August this year, Saarstahl acquired two French steel plants Ascoval and Hayange from UK-based Liberty Steel, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Saarstahl Ascoval’s production offers a wide range of products made from premium-quality steel with a carbon-neutral footprint.