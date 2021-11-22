﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Saarstahl decides to keep Ascoval’s production in France

Monday, 22 November 2021 12:41:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based long steel producer Saarstahl has decided not to move its French steel unit Ascoval to Germany. Bruno Le Maire, the French finance minister, also confirmed that the steel unit’s activities will remain in France.

It has been proposed to move the production via the electric arc furnace at Saarstahl Ascoval to Germany, aiming to cut down its electricity costs.

In August this year, Saarstahl acquired two French steel plants Ascoval and Hayange from UK-based Liberty Steel, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Saarstahl Ascoval’s production offers a wide range of products made from premium-quality steel with a carbon-neutral footprint.


Tags: steelmaking  France  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19 Nov

Vallourec posts lower sales revenue for Jan-Sept
12 Nov

Salzgitter’s sales revenues up 33.1% in Jan-Sept
10 Nov

France’s metal industry output down 2.6 percent in September from August
28 Oct

Producer prices in French industry up 1.6 percent in September from August
25 Oct

German crude steel output rises by 16.1 percent in January-September