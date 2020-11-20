﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

S. Korea’s crude steel output to fall below 70 million mt this year

Friday, 20 November 2020 16:43:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korea’s crude steel production in 2020 is expected to be below 70 million mt, falling below this level for the first time in four years due to the coronavirus, according to market sources’ estimations. The country’s crude steel production this year is foreseen to be in a range from 67 million mt to 68 million mt.

According to the Korea Iron and Steel Association, in the first nine months of the current year South Korea’s steel production totaled 49.55 million mt, falling by 7.7 percent year on year. In 2019, South Korea produced 71.41 million mt of crude steel, down by 1.5 percent, while it produced 72.46 million mt of the given product in 2018, up by two percent, both year on year.


Tags: East Asia and Pacific  Korea S.  steelmaking  crude steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Nov

South Korea extends AD duties on stainless bars from three countries
10  Nov

Turkey’s Kardemir reports net loss for Jan-Sept
06  Nov

Nippon Steel expects demand to recover in H2
05  Nov

Kobe Steel forecasts better output and sales owing to demand recovery
23  Oct

POSCO’s sales volume up in Q3 from Q2 amid better auto steel demand 