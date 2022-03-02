Ryerson acquires Canada-based Apogee Steel Fabrication

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 20:48:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Chicago-based Ryerson Holding Corporation announced today its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Apogee Steel Fabrication Incorporated, a sheet metal fabricator based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Apogee is a full-line fabrication company providing shearing, punching, forming, and laser cut processing in addition to welding and hardware assembly services. Operating for over 30 years, Apogee provides complex fabrication assemblies in stainless steel, aluminum, and carbon sheet.

"Apogee's commitment to total excellence and a great customer experience have allowed them to meet the growing demand of diverse end markets. We see Apogee strengthening Ryerson's network of value-added service centers in Canada, adding to our processing capabilities and growing our full-service fabrication business," said Mike Burbach, Chief Operating Officer of Ryerson. "We are excited to welcome Apogee to the Ryerson Family of Companies."