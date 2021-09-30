﻿
Russia’s TMK to expand supply of pipes for Sakhalin-2 project

Thursday, 30 September 2021 15:01:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it has signed an additional agreement to its long-term contract for the supply of pipe products to Russia-based Sakhalin Energy.

Accordingly, TMK will expand the range of high-tech pipe products supplied for the Sakhalin-2 project and will increase the share of domestic products used in the development of offshore fields. The agreement includes new sizes of TMK UP premium threaded casing pipes approved for use on the Sakhalin-2 project.

TMK will supply oil and gas line pipes to the Sakhalin-2 project for the transportation of hydrocarbons, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


