Russia’s TMK supplies seamless pipes to UAE for gas transportation

Wednesday, 03 March 2021 12:44:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian pipe producer TMK has announced that it has supplied over 5,000 mt of seamless steel pipes to the UAE-based Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) to transport Mahani Gas production to SNOC Sajaa Gas Plant in Sharjah, UAE.

The 406.4 mm pipes produced at TMK’s Volzhsky Pipe Plant are intended for use in aggressive environments. The 3LPP coating pipes were used to construct a 22 km pipeline to feed Mahani field production to a gas processing plant.

TMK has also supplied other structural components and equipment used in pipeline installation to SNOC.

“This is our first collaboration with SNOC, and it has enabled our expansion in the UAE market. Despite significant transportation restrictions due to the pandemic, we were able to deliver all shipments strictly on schedule,” Vladimir Oborsky, TMK’s vice president for sales, said.


