UAE’s Al Gharbia Pipe Company reaches steel pipe output of 500,000 mt

The UAE-based longitudinally submerged arc welded steel pipes producer Al Gharbia Pipe Company (AGPC), a joint venture between local investment company Senaat GHC and Japanese steelmakers JFE Steel Corporation and Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc., has announced that it has reached a milestone of 500,000 mt of steel pipe production at its plant in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) since commencing operations in 2019.

The company has reached this milestone by using advanced technologies such as AI. AGPC expects to reach further milestones in the coming months as it is growing its technological and production capabilities with the aim of strengthening the UAE’s industrialization efforts.