Russia’s Severstal launches loading and storage complex

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that its Yakovlevsky Mining and Processing plant has launched a new loading and storage complex in test mode. This is the final stage of the project. The company has invested approximately RUB 1.7 billion ($21.8 million) in the project’s development.

The loading and storage complex, which has a total area of 7,500 m2, has been designed to automate the transport and shipment of finished products, as well as for storing ore reserves. The complex includes a heated warehouse for dry ore, two conveyor galleries and facilities for loading the ore into railway wagons.

With the logistics optimization and guaranteed process continuity of the complex, the plant will be able to increase the total volumes of ore shipped from 3 million mt to 5 million mt per year.