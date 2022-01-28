﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s Severstal launches loading and storage complex

Friday, 28 January 2022 15:39:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that its Yakovlevsky Mining and Processing plant has launched a new loading and storage complex in test mode. This is the final stage of the project. The company has invested approximately RUB 1.7 billion ($21.8 million) in the project’s development.

The loading and storage complex, which has a total area of 7,500 m2, has been designed to automate the transport and shipment of finished products, as well as for storing ore reserves. The complex includes a heated warehouse for dry ore, two conveyor galleries and facilities for loading the ore into railway wagons.

With the logistics optimization and guaranteed process continuity of the complex, the plant will be able to increase the total volumes of ore shipped from 3 million mt to 5 million mt per year.


Tags: investments  Severstal  Russia  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21 Jan

NLMK’s crude steel output up 10 percent in 2021
19 Jan

Russia’s NLMK develops new coated steel
18 Jan

Russia’s MMK to replace reheating furnaces at hot rolling mill 2000
17 Jan

Severstal supplies large diameter pipes to Canada for first time
04 Jan

Evraz NTMK to re-equip rail and beam mill