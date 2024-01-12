Severstal to increase iron ore production capacity at Yakovlevskiy GOK

Friday, 12 January 2024 14:50:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that the company CEO Alexander Shevelev and Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov have inked a deal to cooperate on developing the local mining industry and adopting environmental protection measures.

As part of the deal, both parties will work on developing the Yakovlevskiy mining and processing plant (Yakovlevskiy GOK) and on increasing its iron ore production capacity to 5 million mt by 2026. Moreover, Severstal will build new facilities, replace the lifting drum, and will add new mining equipment. In addition, an integrated mine wastewater treatment system at Yakovlevsky GOK is scheduled to be installed by 2027 in order to decrease water contamination and protect the environment.

“Yakovlevskiy GOK is a unique enterprise in terms of the volume of iron ore reserves and mining and geological conditions, which allows it to develop dynamically. Since 2017, when the plant became part of Severstal, we have increased the volume of ore production here by almost four times - from 878,000 mt to more than 3 million mt in 2023. The team has doubled in size, modernization has taken place in almost all workshops. Such rapid growth rates are unique in the country’s iron ore industry. During 2017-2023, Severstal invested more than RUB 29 billion in Yakovlevskiy GOK. In 2024, the investment program will amount to more than RUB 6.6 billion. Within the framework of the signed agreements, we will continue effective interaction to expand reliable ties with the regional government, protect the environment, and the company will retain its status as a reliable employer in the future,” Mr. Shevelev stated.