Renault temporarily halts operations at Moscow plant

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 16:46:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

French automaker Renault has temporarily suspended its operations at its Moscow plant in Russia as of February 28 until March 5, according to media reports.

The decision was made due to logistic issues that have led to component shortages, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, SteelOrbis understands.

The Avtovaz plant in Tolyatti, in the south of Russia, in which the company holds a controlling stake, will also halt production amid the global semiconductor chip shortage.

Meanwhile, Japan has announced sanctions on exports of semiconductor chips to Russia, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The sanctions seem to be exacerbating the difficulties faced by automotive producers in Russia.