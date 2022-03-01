﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Renault temporarily halts operations at Moscow plant

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 16:46:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

French automaker Renault has temporarily suspended its operations at its Moscow plant in Russia as of February 28 until March 5, according to media reports.

The decision was made due to logistic issues that have led to component shortages, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, SteelOrbis understands.

The Avtovaz plant in Tolyatti, in the south of Russia, in which the company holds a controlling stake, will also halt production amid the global semiconductor chip shortage. 

Meanwhile, Japan has announced sanctions on exports of semiconductor chips to Russia, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The sanctions seem to be exacerbating the difficulties faced by automotive producers in Russia.


Tags: production  CIS  Russia  automotive  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Mar

Mechel’s output and sales down in 2021

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Feb

Metalloinvest’s sales revenues rise in 2021 as iron ore demand recovers

Most Recent Related Articles

17 Feb

Russia-based OEMK begins demagnetization in SBQ production

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

Toyota cuts annual output forecast by 500,000 units

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

Russia’s Evraz supplies steel to build first nuclear power plant in Bangladesh