﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mitsubishi halts auto production in Russia

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 12:04:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has announced that it has stopped production at its Kaluga plant in Russia until further notice. The company’s vehicle exports and parts supply to Russia have been suspended since March due to logistical difficulties amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Mitsubishi Motors’ total automotive production in February this year amounted to 90,332 units, up by 101.8 percent, while its output in the January-February period was 180,676 units, increasing by 100.7 percent, both year on year.

The Kaluga plant is also one of the Netherlands-based Stellantis’ major production facilities in Russia, though it is not certain if the company has also halted its operations in Kaluga, SteelOrbis understands. 

French automaker Renault and US-based Ford Motor Company have also suspended their operations in Russia for similar reasons, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Russia CIS automotive production 

Similar articles

25 Mar

Renault suspends production in Russia, assesses options for Avtovaz stake
09 Mar

Only 55% of Russia’s car production capacities currently operating
03 Mar

Toyota halts activities in Ukraine and Russia due to invasion
01 Mar

Renault temporarily halts operations at Moscow plant
03 Dec

MMK increases shipments to foreign automakers in Russia
16 Nov

MMK completes new cold rolling plant for automotive sheet
12 Nov

Severstal starts to supply rolled steel for Hyundai-KIA
23 Sep

Russian car industry facing lacklustre demand
23 Jun

Federal Passenger Company recommends OMK wheels for use
24 Jan

Severstal to supply steel for car parts to Ford Sollers