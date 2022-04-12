Mitsubishi halts auto production in Russia

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 12:04:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has announced that it has stopped production at its Kaluga plant in Russia until further notice. The company’s vehicle exports and parts supply to Russia have been suspended since March due to logistical difficulties amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Mitsubishi Motors’ total automotive production in February this year amounted to 90,332 units, up by 101.8 percent, while its output in the January-February period was 180,676 units, increasing by 100.7 percent, both year on year.

The Kaluga plant is also one of the Netherlands-based Stellantis’ major production facilities in Russia, though it is not certain if the company has also halted its operations in Kaluga, SteelOrbis understands.

French automaker Renault and US-based Ford Motor Company have also suspended their operations in Russia for similar reasons, as SteelOrbis previously reported.