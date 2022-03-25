﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Renault suspends production in Russia, assesses options for Avtovaz stake

Friday, 25 March 2022 12:34:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

French automaker Renault had temporarily suspended operations at its Moscow plant in Russia from February 28 until March 5 amid logistic issues that led to component shortages, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Following the restart of the plant, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy harshly criticized the company’s decision to resume operations in Russia, asking French companies including Renault to stop “sponsoring Russia’s war”. Renault has since announced that it has suspended its activities at its manufacturing plant in Moscow as of March 23.

Regarding its stake in Russian automobile manufacturer Avtovaz, Renault is assessing the available options, taking into account the current environment.

Consequently, Renault has to revise its 2022 financial outlook, with an operating margin of around three percent compared to four percent.


Tags: Russia  CIS  automotive  production 

Similar articles

09 Mar

Only 55% of Russia’s car production capacities currently operating
03 Mar

Toyota halts activities in Ukraine and Russia due to invasion
01 Mar

Renault temporarily halts operations at Moscow plant
03 Dec

MMK increases shipments to foreign automakers in Russia
16 Nov

MMK completes new cold rolling plant for automotive sheet
12 Nov

Severstal starts to supply rolled steel for Hyundai-KIA
23 Sep

Russian car industry facing lacklustre demand
23 Jun

Federal Passenger Company recommends OMK wheels for use
24 Jan

Severstal to supply steel for car parts to Ford Sollers
13 Nov

Severstal increases steel product shipments to automakers