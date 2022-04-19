﻿
Only four Russian plants continue car production

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 12:13:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian analytical agency Autostat has stated the vast majority of Russian car factories are idle amid the lack of components due to the rupture of supply chains resulting from the war in Ukraine. Production of passenger cars in Russia is currently carried out only at four plants - Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant, Haval Motor Rus, Mazda Sollers and Avtotor.

In addition, UAZ has announced a corporate vacation for six working days in the first half of May, so the operations of the enterprise will be stopped for two weeks, taking into account the May holidays. AVTOVAZ, which had previously switched a two-week corporate vacation from summer to April, is expected to resume production by April 24. 

The terms of the normalization of the situation are unclear, as the market seems to be taking a long time to recover, as SteelOrbis understands.


