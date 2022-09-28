﻿
Toyota to end vehicle production at Saint Petersburg plant

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 11:21:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has decided to end vehicle production at its Saint Petersburg plant in Russia.

The company had to suspend manufacturing operations at its Saint Petersburg plant due to the interruption in supply of key materials and parts on March 4, as SteelOrbis previously reported. However, after six months, Toyota has not been able to resume normal activities and sees no indication that it will be able to restart in the future.

The company has also determined that its operations in Moscow need to be optimized and restructured to continue supporting the retail network in providing ongoing service to existing Toyota and Lexus customers in Russia.


