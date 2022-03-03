﻿
Toyota halts activities in Ukraine and Russia due to invasion

Thursday, 03 March 2022 12:04:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has halted all activities in Ukraine as of February 24 when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine. The company’s subsidiary Toyota Motor Russia will also stop production at its St. Petersburg plant from March 4 and has stopped imports of vehicles due to supply chain disruptions.

According to the company’s statement, its other manufacturing and sales operations in the rest of Europe are not impacted.

Toyota stated that its priority in dealing with this crisis is to ensure the safety of all its team members, retailer staff, and supply chain partners and that it is watching the ongoing developments in Ukraine.


