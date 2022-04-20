﻿
English
Stellantis suspends auto production at Kaluga plant in Russia

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 11:54:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Netherlands-based automaker Stellantis has announced that it has suspended its manufacturing operations in Kaluga, Russia, amid sanctions and logistical difficulties.

The decision was taken in order to ensure full compliance with all sanctions and to protect its employees.

Stellantis will fill Kaluga’s shortcomings by accelerating production at the Hordain plant in northern France, SteelOrbis understands.

Japan-based Mitsubishi Motors Corporation stopped production at its plant in Kaluga, where Stellantis also has one of its major production facilities in Russia, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


