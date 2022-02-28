﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 3.7 percent in Jan from Dec

Monday, 28 February 2022 15:55:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, producer prices in French industry rose by 3.7 percent month on month and were up by 20.1 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France increased by 2.9 percent in January compared to December and rose by 11.9 percent year on year.

In January, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 2.2 percent and prices of exported transport equipment were up by 0.7 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in January prices of exported manufactured products rose by 10.4 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 2.9 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in January increased by 2.2 percent compared to December and rose by 12.0 percent compared to the same month of 2021.


Tags: France  steelmaking  European Union  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Feb

Outokumpu expects no short-term war impact on operations

Most Recent Related Articles

17 Feb

Thyssenkrupp to expand hydrogen use in blast furnace

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Feb

France’s steel product import value up 50.2 percent in 2021

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Feb

ArcelorMittal France to replace BFs with EAFs

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Feb

Producer prices in French industry up 1.1 percent in Dec from Nov