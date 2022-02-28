Producer prices in French industry up 3.7 percent in Jan from Dec

Monday, 28 February 2022 15:55:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, producer prices in French industry rose by 3.7 percent month on month and were up by 20.1 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France increased by 2.9 percent in January compared to December and rose by 11.9 percent year on year.

In January, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 2.2 percent and prices of exported transport equipment were up by 0.7 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in January prices of exported manufactured products rose by 10.4 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 2.9 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in January increased by 2.2 percent compared to December and rose by 12.0 percent compared to the same month of 2021.