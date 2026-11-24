Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that it has been selected by Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal to supply electric steelmaking equipment for its €1.3 billion decarbonization project at its Dunkirk steelworks in France, with commissioning scheduled for 2029.

New EAF to have annual capacity of two million mt

The new steelmaking facility will feature a 300 mt Danieli Digimelter electric arc furnace (EAF), powered by Danieli's Q-ONE digital power system, with an annual production capacity of two million mt. The order also covers a fume treatment plant, material handling systems and a complete electrical and automation package.

Carbon emissions to be reduced by two-thirds

Using a combination of scrap, hot briquetted iron, direct reduced iron and hot metal, the new EAF is expected to generate 0.6 mt of carbon per metric ton of steel produced, around one-third of the emissions associated with the conventional blast furnace route.

The investment, officially announced on February 10, 2026, forms part of ArcelorMittal's strategy to reduce its global carbon intensity by up to 10 percent by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.