ArcelorMittal France secures long-term nuclear power supply for steelmaking operations

ArcelorMittal France has announced that it has signed a nuclear power production allocation contract (CAPN) with French energy company EDF.

The agreement builds on the memorandum of understanding signed in January 2024 and represents a key milestone in ArcelorMittal’s long-term energy strategy for its French operations.

18-year low-carbon electricity supply

Under the CAPN, EDF will reserve a portion of electricity generated by its existing nuclear power fleet for ArcelorMittal over an 18-year period.

The arrangement provides the steelmaker with a stable, predictable and low-carbon source of electricity, while ensuring economically competitive power prices. Electricity deliveries under the contract officially commenced on January 1, 2026.

Competitiveness and decarbonisation emphasized

Reiner Blaschek, CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe Flat Products, stated that the agreement secures long-term access to low-carbon electricity for the company’s French sites.

He described the contract as a decisive factor for maintaining the competitiveness of steel production in France, particularly at a time when energy costs and decarbonisation requirements are becoming increasingly critical for the European steel industry.