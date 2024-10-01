ArcelorMittal France’s new ladle furnace at Fos-sur-Mer to support decarbonization efforts

ArcelorMittal France, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered steel giant ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has inaugurated the state-of-the-art ladle furnace at its Fos-sur-Mer plant, following the completion of construction which began in 2022 in line with its decarbonization strategy.

From 2025, the plant in question will cut its emissions by about 10 percent, following the gradual commissioning and production ramp-up of the ladle furnace in the second half of this year. Moreover, the new equipment will enable ArcelorMittal France to both quintuple its scrap use and reduce its pig iron use by 10 percent in production in 2025.

The Fos-sur-Mer plant produces more than 150 grades of steel for many sectors including automotive, agriculture, construction and energy.