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ArcelorMittal France to restart second BF at Fos-sur-Mer in H1 2026

Monday, 16 March 2026 11:47:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal France, subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it is preparing to restart the second blast furnace at its Fos-sur-Mer steel plant in the first half of 2026, marking a key step in restoring full operational capacity at the site.

The restart is expected to take place following ongoing maintenance and modernization works, which aim to extend the furnace’s operational lifespan and improve reliability.

Modernization work nearing completion

Blast furnace No. 1 at the Fos-sur-Mer facility has been undergoing significant refurbishment, including upgrades to critical equipment to extend the unit’s service life. Once the modernization is completed, the furnace will be brought back online and is expected to take over production from blast furnace No. 2.

The restart plan follows recent operational disruptions at the site. Steel production resumed at Fos-sur-Mer in late 2025 after repairs were completed following a fire incident that temporarily halted operations.

Blast furnace No. 2 was brought back into operation in mid-December 2025, enabling the steel plant to restart slab production and resume downstream rolling operations.

Strategic role in French steel production

The Fos-sur-Mer facility is a key pillar of ArcelorMittal’s French steelmaking operations and plays an important role in supplying flat steel products to European customers.

The restart of the second blast furnace is expected to strengthen the plant’s production stability while supporting the long-term development of the site within ArcelorMittal’s broader industrial strategy in Europe.

The company’s Fos-sur-Mer plant operates two blast furnaces with a total combined annual capacity of approximately 4-5 million mt.


Tags: France European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

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