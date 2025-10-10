 |  Login 
ArcelorMittal shuts down Fos-sur-Mer blast furnace after major fire incident

Friday, 10 October 2025 13:38:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the early hours of October 8, a large-scale fire broke out at ArcelorMittal’s Fos-sur-Mer facility, one of France’s major integrated steel plants. The blaze started on two conveyor lines delivering raw materials to the steelmaking shop and quickly spread to surrounding structures, as reported by local media.

Internal fire brigades, assisted by local emergency services, battled the flames for several hours before fully extinguishing them. Although there were no casualties, the incident caused significant damage to both mechanical and electrical systems.

According to ArcelorMittal, the fire damaged the load-bearing structures of the conveyors and destroyed the electrical substation, forcing an immediate suspension of operations at blast furnace No. 2. The company stated that the unit will remain offline for at least two days, though the shutdown could extend depending on the results of a technical inspection. There has been no update on the condition of the blast furnace yet.

The steelmaking shop plays a central role in the Fos-sur-Mer production chain, providing slabs for downstream rolling and finishing lines. Without it, the entire plant’s production flow is disrupted. For now, the site is relying on existing slab reserves, but these are expected to run out quickly if repairs take longer than anticipated.


