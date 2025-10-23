ArcelorMittal plans restart at Fos-sur-Mer in December after site incident

Following the October 8 fire incident at its Fos-sur-Mer facility in France, ArcelorMittal has confirmed that the immediate priority remains securing site operations, which is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

The company stated that it is working closely with local authorities and internal teams to ensure all safety and environmental protocols are met before any production activities resume.

Production units adjusted during recovery

Due to the incident, several operations have been temporarily modified. The blast furnace and steelworks remain shut down, while the urban chain has extended its scheduled maintenance shutdown. In the meantime, the coking plant continues operations using its own gas and the belt train, finishing, and logistics departments remain active to process and ship existing inventory.

ArcelorMittal’s site teams are currently dismantling and rebuilding damaged infrastructure. Based on current analysis and material supply timelines, the company aims to partially restart the steelworks in early December.

A full return to normal operations is still under review and will depend on repair progress and supply chain stability.

To reduce disruption, some orders have been transferred to other ArcelorMittal plants across Europe, and slabs are being sourced externally to cover end-of-year production needs.