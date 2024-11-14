ArcelorMittal France and Genvia to collaborate on low-carbon hydrogen

ArcelorMittal France, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered steel giant ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has signed a contract with France-based renewable energy device producer Genvia to integrate a 200kg/day low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer to the industrial processes for the production of high-performance electrical steels. This collaboration represents an important step in the joint effort to reduce the carbon footprint of the steel industry.

Genvia’s SOEL200 electrolyser to be located at ArcelorMittal France’s Saint-Chély-d’Apcher site, which will produce hydrogen through steam electrolysis, taking advantage of the residual heat from ArcelorMittal’s continuous annealing process, will maximize the efficiency of low-carbon hydrogen production. The Genvia SOEL200 electrolyser will replace traditional hydrogen produced by natural gas reforming with low-carbon hydrogen via electrolysis.