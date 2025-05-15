 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Macron...

Macron unwilling to nationalize ArcelorMittal France

Thursday, 15 May 2025 14:17:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to local media reports, French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that there will be no action by the government to nationalize ArcelorMittal France, the French unit of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel producer ArcelorMittal.

In a debate with Sophie Binet, the general secretary of the trade union association CGT (General Confederation of Trade Unions), who has been pushing for the nationalization of the steel producer, Macron expressed his desire to save the jobs under threat by ArcelorMittal France’s recent announcement on cutting down its work force in the northern parts of the country. However, Macron claimed that the nationalization of ArcelorMittal France would mean billions of euros in government spending and that he would rather implement safeguard measures to protect the European steel market from Chinese and Indian exports, recalling the Steel Action Plan adopted by the European Commission.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, ArcelorMittal France is planning to move some of its operations to Poland or India and will cut around 600 jobs at the Dunkirk, Florange, Basse-Indre, Mardyck, Mouzon, Desvres, and Montataire plants. Protests against this highly controversial decision continue.


Tags: France European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal France to cut 600 jobs

25 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France to suspend two BFs for maintenance

12 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France warns against possible steel plant closures in Europe

24 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal suspends decarbonization plans in France

26 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France and Genvia to collaborate on low-carbon hydrogen

14 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France’s new ladle furnace at Fos-sur-Mer to support decarbonization efforts

01 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal completes acquisition of stake in Vallourec

06 Aug | Steel News

Westfalen Gruppe to build electrolyzer at ArcelorMittal’s Florange plant

08 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France to commission new ladle furnace at Fos-sur-Mer in Q2

29 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France secures long-term supply of low-carbon electricity

16 Jan | Steel News