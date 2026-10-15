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ArcelorMittal advances Dunkirk EAF and Mardyck electrical steel projects

Thursday, 15 October 2026 13:50:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal has announced progress on its €1.3 billion low-carbon steelmaking project at Dunkirk and €500 million electrical steel expansion at Mardyck, France, supporting emissions reductions across its operations and customers' industries.

Dunkirk EAF project secures €300 million in commitments

The Dunkirk investment includes a 2 million mt/year electric arc furnace (EAF) and a ladle metallurgy furnace, with preparatory work underway and €300 million already committed to site preparation and long-lead equipment and supplies.

Using recycled steel, hot-briquetted iron or direct reduced iron, and pig iron, the new production route is expected to emit approximately 0.6 mt of CO₂ per mt of steel, around two-thirds below the blast furnace route. Permit applications have been submitted, with public consultation scheduled to begin on October 15.

Mardyck targets additional line tests in spring 2027

Mardyck's first three electrical steel lines began operating in March, as previously reported by SteelOrbis, employing 200 people. Equipment installation for an annealing-pickling line and a reversing mill is nearing completion, with initial tests expected in spring 2027.

The additional lines will complete the integrated production chain supplying electrical steels for motors and generators.

Tags: Raw Mat Flats France European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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