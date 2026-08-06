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Danieli selected for GravitHy's hydrogen-based iron plant in France

Thursday, 06 August 2026 11:59:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

French low-carbon iron producer GravitHy has announced that Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has been selected to supply the main direct reduction equipment for its planned iron production complex in Fos-sur-Mer, France, which will have an annual production capacity of two million mt of hot briquetted iron (HBI).

The facility will feature Danieli's ENERGIRON Zero Reformer technology and use locally produced low-carbon hydrogen instead of conventional fossil-based reducing gases. The HBI is expected to achieve a metallization rate of up to 96% and contain approximately one percent carbon, supporting efficient electric arc furnace steelmaking.

Danieli has received notice to proceed with the basic engineering phase, while the contract value has not been disclosed. The specifications remain design targets, as GravitHy continues to advance the project through the engineering, permitting and financing stages ahead of construction.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Raw Mat France European Union Steelmaking 

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