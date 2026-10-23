SMS Group completes Aubert & Duval forging machine upgrade at Les Ancizes

German plantmaker SMS Group has completed the modernization of French specialty steel and superalloy producer Aubert & Duval's SMX hydraulic radial forging machine at Les Ancizes, improving equipment reliability and production efficiency while preserving existing product qualifications. Originally supplied in the 1990s, the machine was upgraded under a contract awarded in March 2024.

Control and hydraulic systems modernized in 18 weeks

The project included replacement of electrical controls, operator interfaces and hydraulic components, alongside integration of SMS Group's ComForge software for pass scheduling and material property optimization.

Work was completed within 18 weeks, comprising five weeks of installation and 13 weeks of commissioning and production support. Production-critical parameters and existing piercing patterns were retained to maintain qualified manufacturing processes for the site, which serves the aerospace, energy and defense industries.

Existing machine rated at 13 MN forging force

According to SMS Group's 2017 technical brochure, the Les Ancizes machine has a maximum pressing force of 13 MN, handles ingots weighing up to 3.5 mt and features a maximum tool opening of 500 mm. The SMX design uses four hydraulically driven dies arranged in an X configuration, enabling precise deformation and a uniform microstructure across the workpiece.

Separately, SMS Group stated that a 60 MN hydraulic closed-die forging press ordered by Aubert & Duval in 2024 for its Pamiers facility is currently being commissioned.