 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > GravitHy...

GravitHy advances Fos-sur-Mer low-carbon iron project with permit filing

Tuesday, 28 July 2026 11:35:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

French low-carbon iron producer GravitHy has announced that it has submitted the permit applications for its flagship project in Fos-sur-Mer, marking a key milestone in the development of its planned low-carbon iron production facility.

The company stated that the submission follows several years of engineering work, environmental studies, stakeholder consultations and project development.

Project to support decarbonization of European steel industry

Established in 2022, GravitHy aims to supply low-carbon iron produced using hydrogen and low-carbon electricity to support the decarbonization of the European steel industry. The company said the project has been designed to meet high standards for safety, environmental performance and industrial efficiency.

GravitHy also highlighted its stakeholder engagement process, which has been carried out since 2023 under the supervision of the French National Commission for Public Debate. Public meetings, workshops and consultations with local authorities, residents, associations and other stakeholders led to several design changes aimed at improving the project's environmental integration and addressing local concerns.

Hydrogen-based HBI plant planned for Fos-sur-Mer

GravitHy's Fos-sur-Mer project is designed to produce low-carbon hot briquetted iron (HBI) using hydrogen generated on site through water electrolysis. The company said the HBI will be supplied to electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmakers across Europe, supporting the transition to lower-carbon steel production while strengthening European industrial value chains and contributing to the development of the hydrogen economy.

The company noted that Fos-sur-Mer was selected because of its established industrial infrastructure, logistics network, access to low-carbon energy and proximity to major steel industry participants. The project has also been recognized by the French government as a Project of Major National Interest, reflecting its strategic importance for industrial decarbonization and economic development.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: France European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Tubao adopts ArcelorMittal’s XCarb® steel for lower-carbon galvanized tubes

26 Jun | Steel News

Derichebourg expands European recycling footprint with Scholz Group acquisition

07 May | Steel News

France to expand solar and wind power generation with €1.1 billion aid

03 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to build €1.3 billion EAF at Dunkirk to cut emissions

11 Feb | Steel News

GravitHy, Elyse Energy and Marcegaglia join forces in Fos-sur-Mer

05 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France secures long-term nuclear power supply for steelmaking operations

07 Jan | Steel News

GravitHy and HES FOS partner to develop port infrastructure in Fos-sur-Mer

07 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France decommissions BF No. 1 for modernization

23 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France resumes decarbonization plans, announces EAF investment for Dunkirk

16 May | Steel News

France’s GravitHy receives new funding for decarbonization project

27 Mar | Steel News