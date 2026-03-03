 |  Login 
France to expand solar and wind power generation with €1.1 billion aid

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 15:09:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it has approved a €1.1 billion French state aid scheme aimed at supporting strategic investments in clean technology manufacturing capacity in line with the EU’s Clean Industrial Deal objectives.

The measure was assessed and cleared under the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework (CISAF), adopted on June 25, 2025. It represents the eighth cleantech manufacturing scheme approved under CISAF, bringing the total authorized support volume to more than €10 billion.

 

Focus on solar, wind, batteries and heat pumps

Under the scheme, France will provide support for investments expanding domestic manufacturing capacity for net-zero technologies listed in Annex II of CISAF.

Eligible technologies include solar panels, offshore and onshore wind technologies, heat pumps and battery technologies. The measure also covers key components of these systems as well as associated critical raw materials.

Aid will be granted in the form of tax credits and will be available throughout the entire French territory. The scheme will remain open until December 31, 2028.


France European Union Steelmaking Investments Decarbonization 

